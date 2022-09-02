More rain seen from southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Henry

HENRY. Satellite image of Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) as of September 2, 2022, 11 pm.

Rain from the southwest monsoon may be intense at times in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, and in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan on Saturday, September 3

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat being enhanced by Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) is expected to trigger more rain in parts of Luzon on Saturday, September 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in an 11 pm advisory on Friday, September 2, that scattered floods and landslides are likely.

These are the areas affected by the southwest monsoon on Saturday:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Zambales

Bataan

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

rest of Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Cagayan

Nueva Vizcaya

Occidental Mindoro

Meanwhile, Henry will continue to affect the northernmost parts of the country ahead of its expected exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, September 4.

As of Friday evening, the typhoon was located 345 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. It decelerated again, slowly moving west northwest.

Henry also weakened further, with its maximum sustained winds slightly decreasing from 155 kilometers per hour to 150 km/h. Its gustiness went down to 185 km/h from the previous 190 km/h.

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for the typhoon.

Until Saturday morning

Moderate to heavy rain

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

northern and eastern parts of Cagayan

Saturday morning to afternoon

Moderate to heavy rain

Batanes

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Babuyan Islands

The following areas are still under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 pm on Friday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Babuyan Islands

northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Occasional gusts remain possible in much of Luzon, too, due to the southwest monsoon:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Bicol

Mimaropa

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

remaining localities in mainland Cagayan not under Signal No. 1

The gale warning issued at 5 pm on Friday remains in effect, covering these seaboards:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels not to sail and large vessels to watch out for big waves.

Moderate to rough seas may also be seen in the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon on Saturday. Waves could be 1.2 to 3 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

Henry is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2022. On Thursday, September 1, it absorbed the remnant low that used to be Tropical Depression Gardo, the country’s seventh tropical cyclone for the year.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com