Typhoon Henry, southwest monsoon bring rain to parts of Luzon

HENRY. Satellite image of Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) as of September 2, 2022, 5 pm.

Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) will still trigger rain while inching away from the Philippines. The southwest monsoon is also causing rain.

MANILA, Philippines – Rain will persist in parts of Northern Luzon even as Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) continued to weaken over the Philippine Sea on Friday afternoon, September 2.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Henry was located 350 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 165 km/h to 155 km/h, while its gustiness went down to 190 km/h from the previous 205 km/h. It is expected to weaken further in the next 12 hours, PAGASA said, but it will remain a typhoon.

At its peak, Henry was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h.

Henry will still trigger rain while inching away from the Philippines. Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides.

Friday evening, September 2

Moderate to heavy rain

Ilocos Norte

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Abra

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Cagayan

rest of Ilocos Region

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Saturday, September 3

Moderate to heavy rain

Batanes

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Babuyan Islands

Henry is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting much of Luzon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in these regions:

Metro Manila

rest of Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Meanwhile, the same areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm on Friday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Babuyan Islands

northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Occasional gusts are possible in much of Luzon as well:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Bicol

Mimaropa

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

remaining localities in mainland Cagayan not under Signal No. 1

PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 pm on Friday for the following seaboards:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and large vessels to watch out for big waves.

Moderate to rough seas may also be seen in the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon until Saturday, September 3. Waves could be 1.2 to 3 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

Henry is projected to keep moving northwest or north northwest slowly until early Saturday morning, before gradually speeding up for the rest of Saturday. While accelerating northward or away from the country, the typhoon may also intensify.

PAGASA said Henry may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, September 4.

Henry is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2022. On Thursday, September 1, it absorbed the remnant low that used to be Tropical Depression Gardo, the country’s seventh tropical cyclone for the year.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com