Jenny intensifies into typhoon over Philippine Sea

JENNY. Satellite image of Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) as of October 2, 2023, 5 am.

Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) has maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h as of early Monday, October 2

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 as Jenny (Koinu) intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon before dawn on Monday, October 2.

In a briefing past 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny already has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, from 110 km/h on Sunday evening, October 1.

Its gustiness is now up to 150 km/h from the previous 135 km/h.

The typhoon was last spotted 655 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, or 665 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. It is moving northwest at only 10 km/h.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1 as of 5 am on Monday, which means they will experience strong winds from Jenny:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

eastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-lo, Baggao, Gattaran, Peñablanca)

eastern part of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is most likely the highest wind signal that will be raised due to the typhoon, though it is not ruling out Signal No. 3.

On Monday, Jenny’s trough or extension may continue to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol.

The typhoon will also trigger rain in parts of Northern Luzon as it moves generally above the Philippines on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4.

Tuesday, October 3

50-100 millimeters (mm): Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan

Wednesday, October 4

100-200 mm: Batanes

50-100 mm: Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Apayao

PAGASA stressed that floods and landslides could occur.

Jenny is seen to keep moving generally northwest until Tuesday before turning west northwest or west.

It is expected to make landfall in the southern part of Taiwan on Thursday afternoon or evening, October 5. Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Afterwards, the typhoon could leave PAR between Thursday evening and Friday morning, October 6, as it emerges over the Taiwan Strait.

“A landfall or close approach scenario over the Batanes area is still not ruled out, although the likelihood is decreasing,” PAGASA said.

In terms of strength, Jenny may reach its peak intensity on Tuesday, then start slightly weakening by mid-Wednesday. But it is projected to remain a typhoon.

Jenny also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will be heaviest in the following areas, and may also cause floods and landslides:

Sunday night, October 1, to Monday night, October 2

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Antique, Zamboanga Peninsula

Monday night, October 2, to Tuesday night, October 3

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Western Visayas

Tuesday night, October 3, to Wednesday night, October 4

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Bataan, Zambales

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will also be felt in these areas:

Monday, October 2

most of Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Tuesday, October 3

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Wednesday, October 4

Bataan, southern part of Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, parts of Bicol

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a gale warning at 5 am on Monday for the coastal waters of Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to Jenny. Waves will be 2.8 to 4.8 meters high.

The typhoon will also cause moderate to rough seas in the coastal waters of mainland Cagayan, with waves 2 to 4 meters high.

Jenny is the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for September, having developed last Friday, September 29.

PAGASA expects four to seven tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR from October 2023 to March 2024. For October alone, there may be two or three tropical cyclones. – Rappler.com