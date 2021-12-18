After leaving trail of destruction, Typhoon Odette exits PAR

ODETTE. Satellite image of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 18, 2021, 12:40 pm.

Typhoon Odette (Rai) destroys homes, uproots trees, and topples power lines just a week before Christmas

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:40 pm on Saturday, December 18, after leaving over a dozen people dead – based on initial reports from local government units – and causing massive damage in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said in its 11 am bulletin that Odette slightly intensified over the West Philippine Sea ahead of its exit from PAR.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds increased from 150 kilometers per hour to 155 km/h late Saturday morning, while its gustiness rose to 190 km/h from the previous 185 km/h.

At its peak, Odette had maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h. Signal No. 4 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised during the onslaught of the typhoon, which destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and toppled power lines.

It also dumped torrential rain, triggering floods and landslides.

Odette had entered PAR as a severe tropical storm last Tuesday evening, December 14, then intensified into a typhoon on Wednesday morning, December 15.

It made landfall in the country nine times, in these areas:

Thursday, December 16

Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm

Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm

Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm

President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol – 6:30 pm

Bien Unido, Bohol – 7:30 pm

Carcar, Cebu – 10 pm

Friday, December 17

La Libertad, Negros Oriental – 12 am

Roxas, Palawan – 3:10 pm

PROJECTED PATH. Forecast track of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 18, 2021, 11 am.

Odette was the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021, coming just a week before Christmas. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.

Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the coming months:

December 2021 – 1 or 2

January 2022 – 0 or 1

February 2022 – 0 or 1

March 2022 – 0 or 1

April 2022 – 0 or 1

May 2022 – 1 or 2

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said on Saturday morning that “tropical cyclone formation is less likely in the next four days.” – Rappler.com