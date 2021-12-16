Typhoon Odette makes 3rd, 4th landfalls in Southern Leyte

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) made its third and fourth landfalls in the province of Southern Leyte on Thursday afternoon, December 16.

These are Odette’s landfalls, so far:

Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm

Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm

Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon is moving west at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), maintaining its relatively fast pace.

It also maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h. But its gustiness increased from 240 km/h to 270 km/h.

Here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm:

Signal No. 4 (very destructive typhoon-force winds)

Southern Leyte

southwestern part of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)

Bohol

central and southern parts of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Toledo City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

central and southern parts of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, Guihulngan City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Mabinay, Bayawan City, Basay, Bais City, Pamplona, San Jose, Tanjay City, Amlan)

central and southern parts of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, Sipalay City, Hinoba-an)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 3 (destructive typhoon-force winds)

Cagayancillo Islands

rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, Baybay City, Javier, MacArthur)

northern part of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Dalaguete, Sogod)

rest of Negros Oriental

Siquijor

northern part of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Talisay City, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique)

Guimaras

southern part of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

southern part of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-y)

northern part of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, Cabadbaran City)

northern part of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tandag City)

Signal No. 2 (damaging gale- to storm-force winds)

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

mainland Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, and Calamian Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

rest of Leyte

rest of Cebu

rest of Negros Occidental

rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

rest of Antique

rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

rest of Agusan del Norte

extreme northern part of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, President Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

extreme northern part of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

northern part of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

northern part of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, Malaybalay City, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-ong, Malitbog)

northern part of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

Signal No. 1 (strong winds)

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Marinduque

southern part of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Tayabas City, Perez)

Batangas

northern part of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

northern part of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

northern part of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

rest of Bukidnon

rest of Lanao del Norte

rest of Lanao del Sur

rest of northern part of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

rest of northern part of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

northern part of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

Serious rainfall will also continue, with more floods and landslides likely.

Thursday, December 16, until early Friday morning, December 17

Heavy to torrential rain – Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain – Leyte, southern part of Eastern Samar, southern part of Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, rest of Northern Mindanao

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Bicol, Quezon, rest of Visayas, rest of Zamboanga Peninsula, rest of mainland Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Early Friday morning, December 17, until early Saturday morning, December 18

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain – Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain – Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, rest of Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Caraga, southern part of Aurora, rest of Northern Mindanao

Early Saturday morning, December 18, until early Sunday morning, December 19

Heavy to torrential rain – Kalayaan Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, mainland Palawan, Calamian Islands

There remains a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3 meters high “which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Misamis Oriental.”

PROJECTED PATH. Forecast track of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 16, 2021, 5 pm.

Moderate to very high seas are also being experienced in seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Waves are 1.2 to 12 meters high, making travel risky for all types of vessels.

Coastal waters not under any tropical cyclone wind signal in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon also remain under a gale warning due to the typhoon and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. Seas are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The remaining seaboards of the Philippines not under any wind signal have moderate to rough seas. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high and conditions are risky for small vessels.

After its first four landfalls, Odette will cross several provinces in Central Visayas and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning, December 17.

Then it could pass near or in the vicinity of Cuyo or Cagayancillo and cross the northern or central part of Palawan on Friday afternoon or evening before finally exiting landmass toward the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said Odette may slightly weaken as it crosses northeastern Mindanao, the Visayas, and Palawan, but it will remain a typhoon. It is also likely to reintensify over the West Philippine Sea.

The typhoon could start to weaken again on Saturday evening, December 18, or Sunday, December 19, however, as it “becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon,” the weather bureau said.

By that time, it would already be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Odette could exit PAR on Saturday, possibly late morning or early afternoon.

Odette is the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.

Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the coming months:

December 2021 – 1 or 2

January 2022 – 0 or 1

February 2022 – 0 or 1

March 2022 – 0 or 1

April 2022 – 0 or 1

May 2022 – 1 or 2

– Rappler.com