Typhoon Odette maintains strength as it nears Palawan

Typhoon Odette (Rai), which has made landfall eight times, is 155 kilometers east northeast of the Palawan capital of Puerto Princesa City early Friday afternoon, December 17

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) maintained its strength early Friday afternoon, December 17, as it approached the province of Palawan for another landfall.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Odette was already 130 kilometers southwest of Cuyo, Palawan, or 155 kilometers east northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The typhoon is still moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), on course for landfall in the northern or central part of Palawan on Friday afternoon.

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h, while its gustiness is up to 215 km/h. PAGASA said Odette could slightly weaken in the coming hours, but it is likely to remain a typhoon.

These are the areas remaining under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 2 pm on Friday:

Signal No. 3 (destructive typhoon-force winds)

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Signal No. 2 (damaging gale- to storm-force winds)

southern part of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas)

southern part of Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

central part of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian

southwestern part of Negros Occidental (Cauayan, Candoni, Ilog, Hinoba-an, Sipalay City)

Antique

northwestern and western parts of Aklan (Malinao, Madalag, Libacao, Buruanga)

southwestern part of Capiz (Jamindan, Tapaz)

central and southern parts of Iloilo (Bingawan, Calinog, Dueñas, Lambunao, Badiangan, Janiuay, Cabatuan, Mina, New Lucena, Maasin, Alimodian, Leon, Zarraga, Pototan, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Oton, San Miguel, Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Guimaras

Signal No. 1 (strong winds)

Batangas

southeastern part of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Catanauan)

Marinduque

Masbate (Esperanza, Mandaon, Palanas, Baleno, Placer, Cawayan, Milagros, Dimasalang, Uson, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Balud, Masbate City, Aroroy, Mobo)

Romblon

western part of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Carmen, Dimiao, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Sagbayan, Clarin, Catigbian, Batuan, Bilar, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sevilla, Tubigon, Balilihan, San Isidro, Calape, Loon, Antequera, Maribojoc, Cortes, Corella, Sikatuna, Alburquerque, Baclayon, Tagbilaran City, Dauis, Panglao)

Siquijor

Cebu including Bantayan Islands

rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

rest of Capiz

rest of Iloilo

rest of Aklan

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, President Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

northern part of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel)

Odette will also continue bringing rain to parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and a few areas in Mindanao.

Friday, December 17

Heavy to torrential rain – Western Visayas, Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo Islands), Negros Oriental

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain – Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, rest of Mimaropa

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cagayan Valley, rest of Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, rest of Visayas

Saturday, December 18

Heavy to torrential rain – Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy rain – Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Aurora

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, Rizal, Bulacan, mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands, rest of Bicol

So far, Odette has made landfall eight times, causing massive floods and leaving a trail of destruction:

Thursday, December 16

Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm

Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm

Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm

President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol – 6:30 pm

Bien Unido, Bohol – 7:30 pm

Carcar, Cebu – 10 pm

Friday, December 17

La Libertad, Negros Oriental – 12 am

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson said Odette left at least four people dead in the province.

PROJECTED PATH. Forecast track of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 17, 2021, 2 pm.

There is still a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3 meters high, “which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Antique and several localities of Aklan and Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands,” PAGASA warned.

Moderate to very high seas also persist in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Waves are 1.2 to 10 meters high, making travel risky for all vessels.

In addition, a gale warning remains in effect due to Odette and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. This gale warning covers coastal waters not under any wind signal in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The remaining seaboards of the Philippines not under any wind signal also continue to have moderate to rough seas. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high and conditions remain risky for small vessels.

After its expected landfall in Palawan, Odette is seen to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Friday evening, where it might regain strength. Then it could pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands on Saturday, December 18.

The typhoon is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning or early afternoon.

Outside PAR, it could start weakening on Sunday, December 19, as it “becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon.”

Odette is the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.

Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the coming months:

December 2021 – 1 or 2

January 2022 – 0 or 1

February 2022 – 0 or 1

March 2022 – 0 or 1

April 2022 – 0 or 1

May 2022 – 1 or 2

– Rappler.com