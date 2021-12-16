Typhoon Odette over Panay Gulf after 8th landfall in Negros Oriental

ODETTE. Satellite image of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 17, 2021, 5:30 am.

There are no more areas under Signal No. 4 as of 5 am on Friday, December 17, but Signal Nos. 1 to 3 remain in effect. Rain from Typhoon Odette (Rai) also remains a threat.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) was moving over the Panay Gulf before dawn on Friday, December 17, a few hours after making its eighth landfall in Negros Oriental.

Odette has made landfall in these areas, so far, triggering floods and causing severe damage:

Thursday, December 16

Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm

Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm

Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm

President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol – 6:30 pm

Bien Unido, Bohol – 7:30 pm

Carcar, Cebu – 10 pm

Friday, December 17

La Libertad, Negros Oriental – 12 am

Odette was last spotted 75 kilometers southwest of Iloilo City, still moving west at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon weakened again, with its maximum sustained winds now at 155 km/h from the previous 175 km/h. Its gustiness also slightly went down to 235 km/h from 240 km/h.

With Odette weakening, there are no more areas under Signal No. 4. But Signal Nos. 1 to 3 remain in effect as of 5 am on Friday.

Signal No. 3 (destructive typhoon-force winds)

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Guimaras

southern part of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Cabatuan, Maasin, New Lucena, Zarraga, Dumangas, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin)

southern part of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Sibalom, San Jose, Belison, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-y)

central and southern parts of Negros Occidental (Bago City, Bacolod City, La Castellana, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Valladolid, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Cauayan, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-an, Sipalay City)

central part of Negros Oriental (Basay, Bayawan City, Mabinay, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad)

Signal No. 2 (damaging gale- to storm-force winds)

southern part of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

southern part of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

Romblon

southern part of Masbate (Esperanza, Mandaon, Placer, Cawayan, Milagros, Balud)

central part of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

rest of Antique

rest of Iloilo

rest of Negros Oriental

rest of Negros Occidental

Cebu

Siquijor

western part of Bohol (Inabanga, Buenavista, Sagbayan, Catigbian, Balilihan, Dauis, Panglao, Corella, Baclayon, Alburquerque, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City, Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Antequera, Tubigon, Calape, San Isidro, Clarin, Getafe)

Signal No. 1 (strong winds)

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

southern part of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Tayabas City, Perez)

rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Palawan

Batangas

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

rest of Bohol

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, President Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

northern part of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Dumingag, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Mahayag, Molave, Tambulig, Josefina, Aurora)

In terms of rain, the threat is not yet over as well. This is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for Odette as of 5 am on Friday, with Metro Manila now among those included:

Friday, December 17

Heavy to torrential rain – Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain – Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, rest of Mimaropa

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Aurora, Lanao del Sur, rest of Visayas

Saturday, December 18

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain – Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy rain – Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Aurora

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Rizal, Bulacan, mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands, rest of Bicol

PAGASA also said there is a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3 meters high on Friday. Storm surges “may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Negros provinces, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.”

PROJECTED PATH. Forecast track of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 17, 2021, 5 am.

Moderate to very high seas persist in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Waves are 1.2 to 10 meters high, making travel risky for all vessels.

Another gale warning was issued due to Odette and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan as well. This gale warning covers coastal waters not under any wind signal in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Mindanao. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The remaining seaboards of the Philippines not under any wind signal also continue to have moderate to rough seas. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high and conditions remain risky for small vessels.

From the Panay Gulf, Odette will cross the Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of Cuyo or Cagayancillo around Friday noontime.

Then it could make landfall in the northern or central part of Palawan on Friday afternoon, and emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Friday evening.

Finally, it might pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands on Saturday, December 18.

PAGASA said Odette may slightly weaken further until it crosses Palawan, but it will remain a typhoon.

Once over the West Philippine Sea, Odette is likely to reintensify. But weakening could resume on Sunday, December 19, as the typhoon “becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon.”

By that time, it would already be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Odette could exit PAR on Saturday, possibly late morning or early afternoon.

Odette is the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.

Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the coming months:

December 2021 – 1 or 2

January 2022 – 0 or 1

February 2022 – 0 or 1

March 2022 – 0 or 1

April 2022 – 0 or 1

May 2022 – 1 or 2

– Rappler.com