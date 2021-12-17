Typhoon Odette makes 9th landfall in Palawan

Though Typhoon Odette (Rai) is starting to move away from land, it is still causing heavy rain, especially in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette made its ninth landfall in Roxas, Palawan, at 3:10 pm on Friday, December 17, and started moving toward the West Philippine Sea, a day after barreling through parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 pm on Friday that Odette was located over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Palawan, still moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Odette also weakened a bit, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 155 km/h to 150 km/h. Its gustiness went down to 205 km/h from the previous 215 km/h.

Though the typhoon is starting to move away from land, it is still causing heavy rain, especially in Palawan. Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast as of 5 pm on Friday:

Friday, December 17

Heavy to torrential rain – Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain – Bicol, Quezon, rest of Mimaropa

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Zamboanga Peninsula, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, rest of Calabarzon

Saturday, December 18

Heavy to torrential rain – Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy rain – eastern part of Cagayan, Aurora, Quezon

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain – Cordillera Administrative Region, Rizal, Bulacan, Bicol, mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands, rest of Cagayan Valley

There are no more areas in Mindanao under tropical cyclone wind signals. This is the list as of 5 pm:

Signal No. 3 (destructive typhoon-force winds)

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City)

Signal No. 2 (damaging gale- to storm-force winds)

central part of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Signal No. 1 (strong winds)

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

western part of Romblon (Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose, Ferrol, San Andres, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

rest of Palawan

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

western part of Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, Victorias City, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, Talisay City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-an, Sipalay City, Cauayan, and Guimaras)

These are the nine areas where Odette made landfall, causing extensive damage:

Thursday, December 16

Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm

Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm

Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm

President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol – 6:30 pm

Bien Unido, Bohol – 7:30 pm

Carcar, Cebu – 10 pm

Friday, December 17

La Libertad, Negros Oriental – 12 am

Roxas, Palawan – 3:10 pm

At least four people were reported dead in Negros Occidental, two in Iloilo, and two in Guimaras.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also declared a state of calamity in the province.

PROJECTED PATH. Forecast track of Typhoon Odette (Rai) as of December 17, 2021, 5 pm.

PAGASA also warned that there is still a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3 meters high, “which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.”

Moderate to very high seas also persist in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Waves are 1.2 to 10 meters high, making travel risky for all vessels.

In addition, a gale warning remains in effect due to Odette and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. This gale warning covers coastal waters not under any wind signal in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The remaining seaboards of the Philippines not under any wind signal also continue to have moderate to rough seas. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high and conditions remain risky for small vessels.

Odette may pass the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands on Saturday, December 18. It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning or early afternoon.

Outside PAR, Odette could start weakening on Sunday, December 19, as it “becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon.”

Odette is the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.

Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the coming months:

December 2021 – 1 or 2

January 2022 – 0 or 1

February 2022 – 0 or 1

March 2022 – 0 or 1

April 2022 – 0 or 1

May 2022 – 1 or 2

