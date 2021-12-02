Western Visayas vax blitz churns out 600,000 jabs

Minors form the biggest group of beneficiaries of the 3-day Bayanihan Bakunahan from November 29 to December 1 in the Western Visayas region. (Jade Dequiña, City Mayor’s Office)

Negros Occidental tops number of jabs administered with 213,291. The Western Visayas total represents 74.88% of the target for the 3-day inoculation drive.

More than half a million people in Western Visayas bared their arms to receive COVID-19 vaccines during the 3-day Bayanihan Bakunahan, which ran from November 29 to December 1.

Partial data by the Department of Health-Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-WVCHD) on December 2 showed that 592,341 people in the region got vaccinated.

These include 501,106 receiving their first dose, 79,979 who got their second dose, and 11,256 given booster shots.

Minors aged 12 to 17 formed the biggest book (161,842), followed by the A5 group or the rest of the adult population (101,096), and A4 or essential workers with 97,685.

Data showed that 207,356 came on November 29. November 30 saw 180,434 coming in for their shots and 204,551 on December 1.

Majority of the vaccinees were from Negros Occidental (213,291), followed by Iloilo province (134,500), Bacolod City (70,752), Capiz (51,699), Antique (51,150), Aklan (29,459), Iloilo City (21,208), and Guimaras (20,282).

The total number in the DOH’s data represents 74.88% of the 791,034 regional target.

More than 500 vaccination sites were opened in the region. In addition to the malls where vaccinations are regularly held, several local governments also went to barangay gymnasiums, schools, and even churches.

The DOH’s national vaccination dashboard showed as of December 2 that 7.6 million Filipinos were vaccinated within the 3-day blitz

In a press release, DOH-WV CHD regional director Dr. Adriano P. Suba-an encouraged all members of the eligible population to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The DOH-WV CHD continues to encourage all eligible population to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent severe COVID-19 complications, and ultimately achieve herd immunity thus moving the country toward normalcy. Regardless of brand, all COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” Suba-an said in a statement.

He also reminded the public to continue wearing face masks, observing physical distancing and frequent hand-washing. – Rappler.com

Joseph B.A Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist from Iloilo City and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.