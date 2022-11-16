What to expect: US Vice President Harris’ visit to PH

Washington's commitment to Manila in the South China Sea, as well as efforts to deepen economic ties will take centerstage during United States Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – United States Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Philippines from Sunday, November 20, to Tuesday, November 22, in a trip that will make her the highest ranking US official from the Biden administration to visit the country so far.

Harris will also visit Thailand for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum this week.

The swing of the US Vice President through Bangkok and Manila will seek to cast the US as a “better partner” for countries in the region, a senior US administration official said.

It will also show that the US remained committed to Southeast Asia amid its competition with China and war in Ukraine added the official.

The Vice President’s trip comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s current and ongoing trip to Southeast Asia, where he attended summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and G20.

“This work builds on the President’s current and ongoing trip in Southeast Asia. And when you put the two together, I think it shows the deepening of our engagement in this region,” a senior US administration official told reporters in a call.

In the Philippines, Harris is expected to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Harris will likewise leave the capital of Manila to visit Puerto Princesa, Palawan – a move that seeks to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to back the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Harris is the latest senior US official to visit the Philippines, after her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, State Secretary Antony Blinken, Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to the country.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect when Harris makes her first trip to the Philippines from Sunday, November 20, to Tuesday, November 22:

In Manila

On Monday, November 21, Harris is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Duterte and Marcos separately. With Marcos, talks will focus on the long-standing Philippines and US security alliance, as well as efforts to strengthen economic ties.

In line with these discussions, Harris is expected reaffirm Washington’s defense commitments to Manila and underscore ties between the two countries in maintaining peace in the South China Sea.

On the economic front, Harris’ visit will include the announcement of new initiatives on the accelerating the Philippines’ transition to clean energy and strengthening its digital economy, both of which have been identified as priority areas by the Marcos administration.

While in Manila, Harris will also meet with activists to discuss human rights and democracy in the Philippines. The US leader will later hold a moderated town hall with young Filipinos on empowering women.

The issue is a personal advocacy for Harris, with the discussion in the Philippines a “first of its kind” for the US Vice President during an overseas trip, considering it will see Harris “directly engaging” with the public in the country.

In Palawan

Harris will then travel to Puerto Princesa in Palawan to meet with the Philippine Coast Guard and local communities in the area on November 22. The move is significant because Harris will be the highest ranking US official ever to visit the island, which sits at the edge of the West Philippine Sea in the South China Sea.

“This visit demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to stand with our Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods, and countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing,” a senior US official said.

In Palawan, Harris will also deliver a speech that will highlight the rule of law in the sea as well as freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The move is likely to irritate China with whom the Philippines remains in dispute in the South China Sea.

Harris’ visit is likewise symbolic as China continues to claim waters off the coast of Palawan in the West Philippine Sea, despite the Philippines’ 2016 arbitral award that struck down Beijing’s claims in the area as illegal.

Beyond rhetoric, Harris visit to Palawan, “will be a clear signal that the US is committed to deepening the alliance and to upholding alliance commitments in the South China Sea,” said Gregory Poling of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative in Washington DC.

For Harris, meanwhile, the visit to Palawan is part of efforts to demonstrate her brand of diplomacy.

“The Vice President feels very strongly about getting outside of government buildings and engaging directly with people who often don’t get to interact with high-ranking US officials,” a senior US official said.

“It’s a prime example of the way the Vice President seeks to engage on the world stage.” – Rappler.com