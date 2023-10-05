What we know: Ship hits Filipino boat Dearyn in West Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The surviving crew members of the Dearyn arrive at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan on October 2, 2023, after its mother ship was 'rammed by an unidentified commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc.

The Philippine Coast Guard says it will reach out to the Marshall Islands where the ship Pacific Anna is registered, as well as the next port the oil tanker is set to visit

MANILA, Philippines – In the wee hours of the morning on October 2, Monday, as its 14-man crew were fishing off the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea, the Filipino fishing boat Dearyn was hit by a much larger commercial ship that was passing through the area.

As a result, three Filipino fisherfolk died at sea while its 11 crew members were left to fend for themselves amid bad weather in the open sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., minutes after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) first confirmed the incident, called on the public to “refrain from engaging in speculation in the meantime,” as the PCG conducts its probe.

Here’s what we know about the incident so far:

What happened

Initial reports from the PCG said that early in the morning of October 2, the crew of the Dearyn was fishing some 85 nautical miles off Bajo de Masinloc or 180 nautical miles from Agno, Pangasinan. Its 14-man crew were dispersed that morning – eight were fishing in different locations while six crew members, including its captain, stayed aboard the mother boat.

The weather that night, the Dearyn’s crew told the PCG, was “adverse.” Because it was extra dark in the open sea, “the crew on board the mother boat failed to detect an unidentified vessel approaching, resulting in a collision that caused the mother boat to capsize.”

The three fisherfolk who survived “initially encountered difficulties in recovering the bodies of the casualties due to the inclement weather,” according to the PCG. By 8 am on October 2, the eight fisherfolk who had been fishing in different locations returned to where the Dearyn had been located and “successfully retrieved the bodies of the three casualties from inside the pilot house.”

On board the eight smaller service boats, the 11 crew members of the Dearyn headed to land with the remains of their dead crew mates.

They finally reached land on October 3 in Infanta, Pangasinan. It was there that the surviving crew of the ship reported the incident to the PCG.

Who hit the Dearyn?

Based on details of the accounts of the Dearyn’s crew and information on marine traffic, the PCG identified the foreign commercial vessel as the Pacific Anna, a crude oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Video released by the PCG using maritime traffic data show that the Pacific Anna passed right through the area where the Dearyn had been.

Video from the PCG shows location of the Dearyn and the Pacific Anna that night, based on maritime data –



“The PCG will reach out to the flag of the vessel and next port to be visited by the said vessel to be boarded by the Port State Control Officers,” said the PCG.

According to maritime security expert Raymond Powell, the Pacific Anna was still out at sea moving towards the Singapore Strait as of posting.

What about the crew of the Dearyn?

In his statement, Marcos promised that the Philippines would “exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident.”

“Rest assured that the government will provide support and assistance to the victims and their families,” added Marcos. – Rappler.com