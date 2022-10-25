What we know so far: DepEd laptops allegedly resold in Cebu store

LAPTOPS. Laptops similar to the ones sold to DepEd are listed for resale on Facebook.

The Department of Education Central Visayas is investigating how laptops the agency purchased ended up being resold in a Cebu surplus store

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) Central Visayas is currently probing the alleged resale in a surplus store in Cebu of laptops the agency had procured, an official said on Tuesday, October 25.

“They are now investigating the matter. Specifically, they’re checking if there’s anything missing,” DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa told reporters at the National Children’s Month press conference in Manila, according to ABS-CBN News.



Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

A concerned resident brought a 14″ Coby NBPC 1958 laptop he purchased from HMR, a surplus store in Cebu, to local newspaper SunStar Cebu.

In a report published on October 21, SunStar said a buyer noticed markings that had been partially scraped from the laptops – markings that indicate these were the laptop units custom-made for DepEd.

The Coby laptops in question are different from the Dell laptops that were flagged months ago by the Commission on Audit for being overpriced and low quality.

This particular contract was an agreement between the DepEd and Reddot Imaging Philippines and Creative Labs Berlin GMBH Corp. to supply over 8,908 laptop units, 8,908 55″ Smart TV units, and 8,908 lapels.



The specifications of the laptop model include an AMD Ryzen 5 35000 processor, 2 x 4 GB DDR4 memory, a 14-inch screen, and 2TB HDD SATA 400 rpm storage.

Laptops meant for Luzon

According to the contract, these units were meant to be distributed in Cordillera, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

DepEd Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez told SunStar that all laptops for Central Visayas have been accounted for, so he suspects these laptops may have been stolen from another region.

Rappler has reached out to an official from the DepEd Central Visayas’ regional office regarding the progress of the investigation but has yet to receive a response as of this posting.

The contract was worth P475.5 million and was dated February 2021, around the same time the P2.4-billion Dell laptop deal was signed during the time of former DepEd secretary Leonor Briones.

The DepEd procured these laptops for P36,100 per unit, but they were being sold in the surplus store for P9,999.

The advertisement for the laptop was posted on HMR’s Facebook page earlier in October but it has since been taken down.

The advertisement with HMR’s company logo can still be found in Facebook marketplace selling a Coby NBPC 1958 with the same specifications as the DepEd’s laptop, also being sold for P9,999.

Why it matters

The DepEd has been under fire in recent months for allegedly purchasing overpriced, slow Dell laptops with Intel Celeron processors for about P58,000 per unit – around the same price as the high-end Macbook laptops with M1 processors.



The Senate blue ribbon committee recently wrapped up its investigation into the laptop deal, with committee chair Senator Francis Tolentino saying he believed there was a “conspiracy” between DepEd officials and suppliers. – Rappler.com