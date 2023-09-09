XChange partner booths: Where ideas meet action at Social Good Summit 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Attendees of the Social Good Summit join the XChange booth in 2016.

Don't miss the advocacies and projects that will be featured at XChange, the Social Good Summit's marketplace for learning, interaction and ideas. Secure your tickets now!

A vibrant and dynamic hub awaits you at the Manila Social Good Summit.

At XChange, a space for learning, interaction and ideas, this year’s Social Good Summit will be featuring advocacies and projects of partners and sponsors.

With the theme #TurningTechForGood: From problem to solution, the SGS 2023 will be held on September 16, Saturday, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

There will also be talks and panel discussions that will bring together tech and thought leaders, reform advocates, and sectoral communities to tackle the world’s tech-induced challenges.

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s XChange:

Know more about Ayala Foundation’s projects

Ayala Foundation Incorporated, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Ayala Corporation, will showcase different tech-driven education projects of the foundation and promote the interactive digital gallery of Ayala Museum and its mobile app.

Participants will learn how they can be part of the foundation’s initiatives in the fields of education, arts, and culture.

Spot a Scam with Gcash

GCash, the Philippines’ leading digital mobile wallet company, will feature their “Spot a Scam” booth at XChange. Gcash will show how users can keep their accounts safe and secure through its Education Campaign (GSafeTayo) and Features (DoubleSafe).

Attendees will learn how to identify safe transactions and how to report scams spotted.

Learn more about FNF’s freedom projects

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) Philippines, a nonprofit organization that focuses on civic education, will show looping videos of their projects on freedom throughout the years.

Those who visit their XChange booth will learn more about their projects and the work that they do for democracy, human rights, youth development, sustainability, and freedom. They will also get merchandise from FNF.

Experience MMDC’s modern and digital-first college

The Mapua Malayan Digital College (MMDC) booth at XChange will feature their modern and digital-first college, focussing on their unique learning model that places more emphasis on application, critical thinking, analysis, and other hard and soft skills needed to succeed.

Attendees will be asked to complete a simple puzzle or game that shows how they can apply the “Projects, Problems, and Cases” learning method in the real world.

Walk through The Asia Foundation Philippines’ advocacy

The Asia Foundation Philippines, a nonprofit organization, is one of sponsors in this year’s XChange at the Social Good Summit.

The Asia Foundation’s booth will feature a walkthrough of the foundation’s work on governance and economic reform, access to justice, human rights, and civic engagement through youth leadership. It is also designed to be a space for learning as participants will be given access to a small repository of physical and digital resources.

Join the #FactsFirstPH movement

#FactsFirstPH, the first of its kind whole-of-nation approach to address disinformation that more than 100 Philippine organizations established last year, will also have a booth at XChange.

Participants visiting the booth will have a chance to know more about its advocacy as well as its fight for facts.

Challenge yourself at XChange and win prizes

Visit all the booths at XChange and collect stamps for every accomplished challenge at each booth.

Those who are able to collect stamps from all booths mentioned above gets a raffle entry for a chance to win goodies and prizes.

You don’t want to miss this!

To catch this year’s XChange, purchase a regular ticket to the SGS which costs P3,500 each. Seats are limited and discounts are available. For more details, visit this page: rplr.co/SGS2023. – Rappler.com