Zamboanga City logs 17 Omicron variant cases

JAB. A woman gets inoculated while Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco looks on.

The City Health Office says 14 of the cases are local transmissions, three involve authorized persons outside of residence, and a citizen who traveled from another country

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY, Philippines – Zamboanga City logged 17 cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant, officials said, as the number of infections in the city was on a downward trend.

The Zamboanga City Health Office confirmed on Tuesday, February 8, that 17 cases of COVID-19-Omicron variant infections were detected in the city by the Philippine Genome Center.

Dr. Dulce Miravite, city health officer, said 14 of the cases were community transmitted. She said two of those infected were authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), and another case involved a citizen who traveled from another country.

Miravite, however, said there was no cause for worry because those infected were already certified recovered when the genome center informed health officials that the specimens from Zamboanga showed Omicron infections.

The city has seen its cases of COVID-19 infections decreasing in recent days.

Health officials said the city has seen a decline of active COVID-19 cases from 2,782 on January 29 to 1,961 on February 7. The positivity rate during the same period has dropped from 45.5% to 29.2%.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco urged Zamboangueños to cooperate and help by getting inoculated and observing public health rules to avoid more transmissions.

Climaco said citý hall’s immediate goal is to further bring the number of infections down so that Zamboanga could revert to the less strict Alert Level 2 classification. –Rappler.com

Antonio Manaytay is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship