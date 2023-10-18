Zubiri says suspension of Maharlika fund ‘very prudent’ move

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ironically, the Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Migz Zubiri, fast-tracked the approval of the Maharlika fund

MANILA, Philippines – After the upper chamber fast-tracked the passage of Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) in May, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Wednesday, October 18, said that the suspension of its implementation was a “very prudent move.”

“I think the President’s act was to decelerate. And I see it as a very prudent move. When so much money is at stake, it is better to proceed with an abundance of caution than to be reckless,” Zubiri said.

The Senate President released the statement after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered to halt MIF’s implementation.

“Every policy has a pause button, or like a car, it is equipped with a brake or can be put in park. The President has the wheel. It is up to him whether to step on the gas or to slow down,” Zubiri said.

Ironically, the Senate passed the Maharlika bill in the first hours of May 31 after just an 11-hour plenary session. Zubiri even touted that swift passage as one of achievements of the Senate under his leadership.

Play Video

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III welcomed the suspension of MIF. He said that the law has “a lot of defects.”

“The concept has not been fully studied from the very start. Hence we should not wonder why apparently the law is not ready for implementation. Good that the Marcos administration appears to listen to reason,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros were the fierce critics of the controversial law when it was being debated in the Senate earlier this year.

“The suspension of the MIF Act must stand until every flaw or concern raised about the law has been reviewed. Government should never be reckless with the people’s hard-earned money,” Hontiveros said.

The MIF is a proposed sovereign wealth fund that will be used by the government to invest in key sectors like domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects – to help fund the country’s priority programs.

The Maharlika fund sparked public outcry from pensioners, and faced a legal challenge before the Supreme Court. Critics questioned the timing of the bill as there were more pressing issues the government needed to focus on like addressing high inflation. – Rappler.com