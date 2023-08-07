Zubiri on water cannon attack: ‘China, ang hirap mong mahalin’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros hopes the Department of Foreign Affairs is already taking steps to bring the issue to international fora

MANILA, Philippines – Reacting to the recent firing by the Chinese Coast Guard of water cannons at a Philippine vessel, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said the incident pushes them to “rally the world to condemn acts which have no place in a civilized order.”

“Gusto naming makipagkaibigan, pero bakit China ang hirap mong mahalin?” Zubiri said in a statement sent to media on Sunday, August 6. (We want to be friends with you, but why is that it’s difficult to love you?)

The Senate president said the recent incident reaffirmed the merit of the resolution the Senate unanimously passed last week. The Senate passed Senate Resolution 718 “strongly condemning” China’s moves in the West Philippine Sea, as it urged the Philippine government to take actions, including bringing the issue before the United Nations, in case the harassment continues.

He added that China “contemptuously ignores protests” of harassment by its Chinese vessels on Filipino fishermen. With this recent incident, it remains unclear if the Philippine government will take more assertive actions against China, including elevating the issue to the UN General Assembly. (READ: After closed-door meeting, senators shelve call to hit China at UNGA)



The Armed Forces of the Philippines said one of its chartered supply boats was blocked and water cannoned by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on Saturday, August 5, on its way to Ayungin Shoal for a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, making it unable to unload the supplies. It could not complete its mission. The boat was carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies to Philippine military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros also condemned the recent incursion, saying that “China’s repeated provocations are in complete violation of UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

“I call on our regional neighbors and the broader international community to join the Philippines in condemning this dangerous behavior,” she added.

Hontiveros hopes that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is already taking steps to bring the discussion to international fora, as stated in the Senate resolution.

“The recently adopted Senate resolution 718, with its precision and specific recommendations, is at their disposal,” she said. Hontiveros and Zubiri were both principal authors of this resolution.

More senators slam China’s bullying

In a short text message to reporters on Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel said the Philippines should “use diplomacy and ‘intelligent tactics’” in response to this latest incident.

“The MDT (Mutual Defense Treaty) should not be invoked lightly. Use our kokote (common sense), not the MDT,” he said.

Pimentel said this after the US, in response to this latest incident, said it would invoke its defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty in case of an “armed attack” on “Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces.”

Meanwhile, Senator Jinggoy Estrada said that he stands in solidarity with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and urged the DFA to take more assertive actions.

“The Senate has already taken a stance against the repeated bullying and acts of harassment against the PCG. Our government, through the DFA, should seriously consider responding to Senate Resolution 718 and act swiftly,” he said.

The United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the European Union have expressed support to the Philippines following the incident, calling the firing of water cannons “dangerous and provocative.” – Rappler.com