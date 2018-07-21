Published 1:13 PM, July 21, 2018
OUT. US player Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match on the 12th day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, on July 14, 2018. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP
AND IT'S OVER. Argentina's Lucas Matthysse stays on the canvass after he was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao during their WBA welterweight championship bout at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 15, 2018. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP
GOAL! French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP
JUBILATION. Supporters cheer in downtown Zagreb on July 15, 2018, after Croatia scores an equalizer during the 2018 Russia World Cup final football match against France. Photo by Attila Kisbenedek/AFP
HELSINKI CALLING. A protester wears a mask bearing the portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin as they gather on July 15, 2018, ahead of the arrival of US President for a summit with his Russian counterpart in the Finnish capital Helsinki. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
CELEBRATION. Former US President Barack Obama (2nd from left), Graca Machel (left), widow of former South African president and global icon Nelson Mandela, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) dance as South-African singer Thandiswa Mazwai performs during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17, 2018. Photo by Marco Longari/AFP
NO TO DOG MEAT TRADE. Activists from animal rights groups 'Animal Liberation Wave' and 'Last Chance for Animals' hold dead puppies retrieved from a dog meat farm, as they protest against the dog meat trade in Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea on July 17, 2018. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
SEA MIGRANTS. Members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue a woman in the Mediterranean open sea about 85 miles off the Libyan coast on July 17, 2018. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
MONSOON FLOODING. Residents are evacuated from their flooded homes by rescue volunteers in Roxas Disrict, Quezon City on July 17, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
NO MORE POSTER. The enormous advertisment for SAP Bong Go along NLEX is removed on July 17, 2018. Photo from SAP Bong Go
LIGHT MOMENT. Former president Benigno Aquino III reads to Senator Panfilo Lacson an article headline about her sister, Kris Aquino, before the blessing of the new office of tabloid newspapers Abante/Abante Tonite in Makati City on July 18, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
PREP BEFORE THE GAMES. A Puerto Rican gymnast trains on the eve of the inauguration of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 18, 2018. Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP
DANGEROUS SPECTACLE. Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in South Lampung, Indonesia on July 19, 2018. Photo by Ferdi Awed/AFP
SHEPHERD IN MOURNING. Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David celebrates Mass at the 5th Philippine Conference on New Evangelization at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on July 19, 2018. Photo by Roy Lagarde
WATERWORLD. Nonstop rains flooded most of the villages in Greenland Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on June 20, 2018, forcing residents to flee to the safety in nearby evacuation centers. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– Rappler.com