15

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/E4D7D99823794098A1099CDEBD3F3367/img/7F7918392EFF410697D882A929E1438A/serena-williams-wimbledon-july-14-2018.jpg

The week in photos: July 14-20, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world