Published 7:54 PM, August 04, 2018
Updated 7:54 PM, August 04, 2018
'BLOOD MOON'. People watch the total lunar eclipse in the Olympic park in Munich, southern Germany, on July 27, 2018. The longest 'blood moon' eclipse this century began on July 27, coinciding with Mars' closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacle. Photo by Christof Stache/AFP
GLIDERS. (From left to right)) Colombian Carlos Oquendo, Venezuelan Ruben Garcia, Aruba's Feddinson Flanders, and Mexican Christoper Mireles compete in the Men's Cycling BMX final, during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), in Barranquilala, Colombia on July 28, 2018. Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP
SHOT DEAD. A polar bear lies at the beach at Sjuøyane, Spitzbergen, Norway, on July 28, 2018. Photo by Gustav Busch Arntsen/NTB Scanpix/AFP
MYANMAR FLOODING. Residents hold onto a child as they walk through floodwaters in the Bago region of Yangon on July 29, 2018. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
REFUGEES. A Palestinian woman uses a gas lamp during a power cut in an impoverished area of the Khan Younis refugee camp along the Gaza Strip on July 29, 2018. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP
ELECTION DAY. Cambodians check their names on a voters list at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 29, 2018. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana
VIETNAM ATTRACTION. Visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang on July 31, 2018. Photo by Linh Pham/AFP
WILDFIRE. Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP
CASUALTY. Striking workers carry an elderly who was hurt after a violence erupted at the picketline of the NutriAsia plant in Marilao, Bulacan on July 30, 2018. Photo courtesy of Anakbayan
BASILAN BOMBING. A lifeless body is seen after an explosion occurred near the Magwakit Detachment in Barangay Colonia, Lamitan, Basilan, on July 31, 2018. Photo by Richard Falcatan/Rappler
GOVERNMENT AND SHOWBIZ. President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo with Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin, and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go in Taguig City on August 1, 2018. Malacañang photo
TRADITION. A reveler disguised as a mythological character holds a girl during a parade marking the start of San Salvador's patron saint's festival in honor of Divino Salvador del Mundo (Divine Savior of the World), in San Salvador on August 1, 2018. Photo by Oscar Rivera/AFP
FESTIVAL. Catholic faithful smeared in burnt oil, take part in the opening of the 10-day celebration of the Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, on August 1, 2018. Photo by Marvin Recinos/AFP
SMASH. Shi Yuqi of China hits a shot against Rajiv Ouseph of England in their men's singles match during the badminton World Championships in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on August 1, 2018. Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP
BEATING THE HEAT. Elephants of the Arene circus are being hosed down by local firefighters due to high temperatures on August 2, 2018 in Gilleleje, Denmark. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
VIOLENT. Palestinian protesters gather as tear gas canisters are launched by Israeli forces during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on August 3, 2018. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP
