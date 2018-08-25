Published 7:30 PM, August 25, 2018
Updated 7:30 PM, August 25, 2018
STATE FUNERAL. Archbishop of Genoa Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco (R) blesses coffins during the state funeral of the victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa on August 18, 2018. Photo by Piero Cruciatti/AFP
RETRIEVAL OPERATIONS. Airport workers on August 18, 2018, use a telescopic boom crane to remove the Xiamen Air plane that skidded on the NAIA runway. Photo from MIAA
ALL SET. The Philippine men's basketball squad in barong Tagalog prepare to join the national team in the athletes' parade for the opening of the 2018 Asian Games. Photo courtesy of Ryan Gregorio
LET THE GAMES BEGIN. A fireworks display over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 18, 2018. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
RESPECT. A man paints a mural of Aretha Franklin down the street where the Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke celebrating the life of the singer at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, at a Sunday morning service in Detroit, Michigan, on August 19, 2018. Photo by Timothy Clary/AFP
FIRST FAMILY. US President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One with US First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump at Morristown Municipal Airport on August 19, 2018, in Morristown, New Jersey. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
EID'L ADHA. Muslims, young and old, gather at the Blue Mosque in Taguig for the Eid'l Adha on August 21, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
YELLOW FEVER REDUX. People gather for the Mass for National Transformation at the Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City on August 21, 2018, to commemorate the 35th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
FLOWERS FOR A HERO. A wreath from President Rodrigo Duterte stands at the foot of the statue of the late Sen. Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr in Quezon City on August 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
EARTHQUAKE. People wait in the streets after evacuating buildings in Caracas on August 21, 2018, following a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck the Venezuelan northeastern state of Sucre, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
GETTING INTO CEUTA. A man poses after forcing his way into the Spanish territory of Ceuta on August 22, 2018. Photo by Joaquin Sanchez/AFP
FAREWELL. South Koreans (on the bus) wave farewell to their North Korean relatives through the window at the end of a 3-day family reunion event at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort on August 22, 2018. Photo by Yonhap/AFP
INNOCENCE. Young Rohingya refugees enjoy rides in a traditional wooden ferris wheel during Eid'l Adha festival celebrations at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia district near Cox's Bazar on August 23, 2018. Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
– Rappler.com