The Commission on Audit says the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources squandered patrol boats acquired from a US grant and loans from Spain

Published 11:34 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit said in its annual report that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has all but neglected and left to waste two batches of patrol boats it acquired from a foreign grant and loans.

Found to be in a sorry state because of poor maintenance or neglect were 57 vessels. The vessels were turned over to BFAR in 2001 from Spain and from the US in 2009.

The government auditors looked at the 14 monitoring, control, and surveillance (MCS) patrol boats which were part of the P991.09 million loan package extended in 2001 by Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO).

Almost all the MCS vessels were useless and the BFAR blamed its lack of budget for its predicament.

Seven of the MCS boats were declared “ready-for-sea (RFS)” by the BFAR’s Vessel Operation Center. VOC is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the bureau’s floating assets.

But VOC said the drydocking and maintenance of 5 of these vessels were put on hold due to lack of funds.

As for the 7 operationial boats under the BFAR CO (Central Office), the auditors found out that some were practically blind because of "non-operational auxiliary engines, machinery, navigational and communications equipment."

COA said: “The safety of the crew on board the MCS vessels at the high seas for the conduct of monitoring and surveillance operations may be compromised or at risk. Any distress signal cannot be received/sent as the VHF/UHF all-mode transceivers are not operational.”

The COA said it was puzzled as to why there was a big cut in the budget for maintenance and repair of BFAR vessels. Because of this decision, the bureau will likely end up paying for loans for boats that it could not use.

COA also looked at the 2009 grant under the Improving Enforcement Capability in Fishery and Coastal Resource Management program. A total of 43 patrol boats were turned over in a P96 million grant of the US Public Law 480 or the Agricultural Trade Development and Assistance Act. The boats are smaller and intended for distribution and turnover to various local government units for coastal monitoring patrols.

The 43 PL 480 patrol vessels were distributed as follows: 7 each to coastal towns of Bohol and Cebu; 6 to Palawan; 5 to Negros Oriental; 4 to Sarangani; 3 for Batangas; two each for Aurora, Compostela Valley, and Davao Oriental; and one each for Marinduque, Mindoro Oriental, Siquijor, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.

After distrubution, BFAR and COA were not aware what happened to these vessels.

Again, BFAR Central Office said it did not have the money to perform periodic monitoring of the patrol boats.

COA said: “The status and condition of 43 patrol boats under the PL 480 project …cannot be determined due to the absence of periodic monitoring by BFAR and non-submission of quarterly reports from the Regional Offices.”

Records showed the last time the BFAR conducted a monitoring of the PL 480 boats was in 2015. Except form Mindoro Oriental and Sarangani in 2016, no monitoring reports were available for 2016 and 2017.

The 2015 records showed 37 LGUs complied with their contractual obligations with the BFAR to provide budgets for the maintenance and operation of the patrol boats.

BFAR took back the patrol boats of 4 LGUs which failed to meet their obligations.

Auditors also found that at least 5 LGUs violated their memorandum of agreement with BFAR when they used their patrol boats for tourism activities. Under their memorandum of agreemnt with BFAR, the patrol boats were to be used only for fisheries law enforcement and coastal resources management. – Rappler.com