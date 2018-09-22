Published 6:25 PM, September 22, 2018
Updated 6:25 PM, September 22, 2018
AFTER THE LANDFALL. A father carries his sick child as they move from an ambulance – which got blocked by a fallen electric post – to another car. This was after Typhoon Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan, September 15, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
CLEARING OPS. Workers clear debris on September 16, 2018, from a landslide due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in Baguio City. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
CASUALTY. Rescue teams carry the body of a person buried by the landslide in Ucab, Itogon, Benguet on September 17, 2018. Photo Jire Carreon/Rappler
INUNDATED. A church is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence on September 17, 2018, in Conway, South Carolina. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP
BABY STEPS. People walk on a path covered with sand and debris in the low-lying coastal village of Lei Yue Mun in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on September 17, 2018. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP
UNITED LEADERS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an open-topped vehicle as they drive through Pyongyang on September 18, 2018. Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps/AFP
SENTENCED. Retired Philippine military general Jovito Palparan is escorted into the Bulacan Regional Trial Court on September 17, 2018. He is found guilty of kidnapping and serious illegal detention. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
AFTERMATH. A photo taken on September 19, 2018, shows the damaged roof of an old structure in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, that was blown off by strong winds of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). Rappler photo
HELPING OUT. Residents help search for survivors at the landslide site in Naga City, Cebu, on September 20, 2018. Photo by Alan Tangcawan/AFP
SHELTER. Participants take shelter from the rain during a protest to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in Manila on September 21, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
GUILTY. An activist displays a protest placard as they march to Mendiola, Manila, on September 21, 2018, for the commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
FUN PUN. Protesters play a Filipino game where they target cans with the faces of government officials led by President Rodrigo Duterte on the 46th year of the declaration of Martial Law at the Luneta on September 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
COUNTER PROTEST. Pro-Duterte supporters gather at Luneta on September 21, 2018, to show support for the President as other groups in the same area mark the 46th year of the declaration of Martial Law with protests. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
WEATHER RESISTANT. Protesters continue their program despite heavy rains during the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 2018, in Luneta, Manila. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
– Rappler.com