14

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/D1017199A6D74FB8A9632C0ADFA4C7A4/img/B32257FC606949CA91E5EA0208F1C4F7/baggao-cagayan-ompong-september-15-2018-001.jpg

The week in photos: September 15-21, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world