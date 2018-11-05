Companies hiring PWDs to join Makati job fair
MANILA, Philippines – At least 26 companies are participating in the job fair organized by the Makati City government for Friday, November 9, and some of them are intent of hiring persons with disability (PWDs).
In a press release, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay said the job fair is also open to non-residents of Makati. It will open at 10 am Friday at the Activity Center of the Ayala Malls in Circuit Makati.
“There is no age limit, and persons with disability are also welcome to apply, as we have some partner-companies who have expressed their desire to hire PWD applicants, including the deaf-mute,” Binay said.
The Makati Public Employment Service Office (PESO) will be providing free printing and photocopying services to applicants at the job fair.
“Applicants may bring their flash drive and have their resume or biodata printed out and photocopied for free at the activity venue,” said Vissia Marie Aldon, the PESO chief.
The following companies have confirmed participation in the job fair:
- George Optical
- Samjin Amook
- Mi Department Store
- The Burgery Inc
- Torch Circuit Lane
- Fox Box
- China Bank
- Regalong Pambahay
- Rustans SuperCenter Inc
- Uniqlo
- Bench
- Dunkin Donuts
- Andok’s Lechon
- Nail-A-Holics
- Mirof Resources Inc
- More Than Jobs
- Group Perspective Inc
- CNT
- Guill Berns
- Rackshack Circuit Makati
- BFL Bookstore
- Market Place Christian Church Transport & Multi-Purpose Cooperative
- Philippine Survey Research Center
- Receivers and Liquidators
- Serenitea
- Mesa Restaurant
Government agencies that provide employment-related services will have their booths too:
- Department of Labor and Employment
- Government Insurance Service System
- Pag-Ibig
- PhilHealth
The Makati City government said it had also invited the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Social Security System. – Rappler.com
*File photo of a job fair by Angie de Silva/Rappler