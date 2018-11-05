Mayor Abigail Binay says even non-residents of Makati can come to the job fair on November 9

Published 3:55 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 26 companies are participating in the job fair organized by the Makati City government for Friday, November 9, and some of them are intent of hiring persons with disability (PWDs).

In a press release, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay said the job fair is also open to non-residents of Makati. It will open at 10 am Friday at the Activity Center of the Ayala Malls in Circuit Makati.

“There is no age limit, and persons with disability are also welcome to apply, as we have some partner-companies who have expressed their desire to hire PWD applicants, including the deaf-mute,” Binay said.

The Makati Public Employment Service Office (PESO) will be providing free printing and photocopying services to applicants at the job fair.

“Applicants may bring their flash drive and have their resume or biodata printed out and photocopied for free at the activity venue,” said Vissia Marie Aldon, the PESO chief.

The following companies have confirmed participation in the job fair:

George Optical

Samjin Amook

Mi Department Store

The Burgery Inc

Torch Circuit Lane

Fox Box

China Bank

Regalong Pambahay

Rustans SuperCenter Inc

Uniqlo

Bench

Dunkin Donuts

Andok’s Lechon

Nail-A-Holics

Mirof Resources Inc

More Than Jobs

Group Perspective Inc

CNT

Guill Berns

Rackshack Circuit Makati

BFL Bookstore

Market Place Christian Church Transport & Multi-Purpose Cooperative

Philippine Survey Research Center

Receivers and Liquidators

Serenitea

Mesa Restaurant

Government agencies that provide employment-related services will have their booths too:

Department of Labor and Employment

Government Insurance Service System

Pag-Ibig

PhilHealth

The Makati City government said it had also invited the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Social Security System. – Rappler.com

*File photo of a job fair by Angie de Silva/Rappler