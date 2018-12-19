HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

2018 BLOCKBUSTER:

Red October plot vs Duterte

The President declares a plot against him, and the police-military establishment follows with vague details and changing timelines. What's with Red October?

BY RAMBO TALABONG | DECEMBER 17, 2018

2018 BLOCKBUSTER:

Red October plot vs Duterte

The President declares a plot against him, and the police-military establishment follows with vague details and changing timelines. What's with Red October?

BY RAMBO TALABONG | DECEMBER 17, 2018