Published 4:03 PM, January 26, 2019
Updated 4:13 PM, January 26, 2019
RETURN. The US' Serena Williams hits a return against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska during their women's singles match on Day 6 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2019. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
STILL FIERY. Manny Pacquiao throws a right to Adrien Broner during their WBA welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 20, 2019. Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions
FEAST DAY. Devotees raise images of the Santo Niño (Holy Child Jesus) as they get blessed with holy water during the annual feast day of the patron Saint in Tondo, Manila, on January 20, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
PIT SENYOR. Performers of the annual Sinulog Festival – homage to the Senyor Sto Niño (Holy Child Jesus) – parade along the streets of Cebu City on January, 20, 2019. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
FIRST TIME VOTER. MILF chairmam Murad Ebrahim arrives at the Simuay Junction Central Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, a province expected to vote overwhelmingly for ratification of Bangsamoro Organic Law. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
PROTEST. Child rights groups belonging to the Salinlahi Alliance for Children's Concerns oppose the lowering of the minimum are of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 years old, in a press conference at the CHR headquarters on January 22, 2019. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
BLOOD WOLF MOON. The full moon shines over Baguio City before the lunar eclipse on January 22, 2019. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
PROTEST. Women dressed as France's symbol Marianne and showing fake injuries take part in an anti-government demonstration called by the Yellow Vest (gilets jaunes) movement in Lille, France, on January 19, 2019. Photo by Denis Charlet/AFP
MEAL FEAST. A woman eats soup as others wait for theirs during the annual 'Table of Saint Sebastian communal meal feast' in honor of Saint Sebastian at Vila Grande, Portugal, on January 20, 2019, as gratitude for the protection of Saint Sebastian against the French invasion and the plague. Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP
FORCE EVACUATION. Indonesian soldiers evacuate flood-affected residents in Makassar on January 23, 2019. Photo by Indra Abriyanto/AFP
US SHUTDOWN. Federal employees holding empty plates stage a rally to call for a vote on the shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
ANTI-MADURO. People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro after Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's 'acting president' on January 23, 2019. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
WORLD YOUTH DAY. A faithful holds a souvenir doll of Pope Francis next to a Venezuelan national flag, while gathering alongside the street to see him, during World Youth Day in Panama City on January 24, 2019. Photo by Raul Arboleda/AFP
BATH TIME. Mali, a 43-year-old Asian Elephant, bathes at the Manila Zoo in Manila on January 22, 2019, a day before Mayor Joseph Estrada ordered the temporary closure of Manila Zoo in connection with the rehabilitation of Manila Bay. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
'CHILDREN NOT CRIMINALS.' Children's advocates and other anti-MACR (minimum age of criminal responsibility) groups hold a protest at the main gate of the Senate on January 25, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
BANGSAMORO PLEBISCITE. The ballot boxes containing election results from Isabela City, Basilan, are processed during the canvassing of Bangsamoro plebiscite results in Intramuros, Manila, on January 25, 2019. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
