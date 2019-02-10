18

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/D2115988CFBF4BA4872D5881F7756F61/img/9EB6FE80A83B4CE4AE91336EC1966FDA/camel-race-abu-dhabi-february-2-2019.jpg

The week in photos: February 2-8, 2019

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world