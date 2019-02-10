Published 12:08 PM, February 10, 2019
Updated 12:08 PM, February 10, 2019
CAMEL FESTIVAL. Jockeys race during the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed al-Nahyan camel festival at the Shweihan racecourse in al-Ain, Abu Dhabi on February 2, 2019. Photo by Karim Sahib/AFP
BURIAL CHAMBER. Newly discovered mummies wrapped in linen are found in burial chambers dating to the Ptolemaic era (323-30 BC) at the necropolis of Tuna el-Gebel in Egypt's southern Minya province on February 2, 2019. Photo by Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP
WORLD-FAMOUS SUNSET. People take a dip in the murky waters of Manila Bay on February 3, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
BIRD DANCE. A murmuration of starlings during their traditional dance before landing to sleep on the Jordan Valley in the West Bank along the border with Jordan on February 3, 2019. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP
CHAMPS. Wide receiver for the New England Patriots Julian Edelman holds the trophy as he celebrates Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3, 2019. Photo by Timothy Clary/AFP
FOR PEACE. Muslims and Christians sign a unity pledge during the 'Lakad para sa Kapayapaan laban sa Karahasan' at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on February 3, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
BATHING DAY. Indian Hindu devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam – the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers – during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on February 4, 2019. Photo by Uttar Pradesh PR Dept/AFP
WELCOME RECEPTION. Aircraft fly over the presidential palace in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi during a reception for Pope Francis on February 4, 2019. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
'CHINOYS'. Filipino children in cheongsams play along an alley in Binondo, Manila during the celebration of the Chinese lunar new year on February 5, 2019. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
CONDESCENDING APPLAUSE. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. Photo by Doug Mills/Pool/AFP
TIGHT SECURITY. Members of the US Border Police guard the international bridge in Texas near the Piedras Negras, Coahuila state of Mexico on February 6, 2019. Photo by Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP
NO ENTRY. The Tienditas Bridge, in the border between Cucuta, Colombia and Tachira, Venezuela, after Venezuelan military forces blocked it with containers on February 6, 2019. Photo by Edinson Estipunan/AFP
NOT YET SAFE. A notice forbidding residents to swim and declaring Manila Bay a 'no-swim zone' is placed on the seawall on February 6, 2019, as the rehabilitation efforts continue to clean the polluted waters. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
DISASTER READY. Kindergarten students from San Vicente Elementary School in UP Diliman in Quezon City participate in an earthquake drill on February 6, 2019. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
RUNWAY READY. A dog dressed up for a show sits backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 7, 2019. Photo by Johannes Eiselle/AFP
FOOD LINE. Syrian children queue to receive food distributed by humanitarian aid workers at a makeshift camp for displaced people in the village of Yazi Bagh along the border crossing between Syria and Turkey in north Aleppo on February 7, 2018. Photo by Nazeer Al-Khatib/AFP
OUTBREAK. Families with measles patients crowd the Pediatric ward of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila following the declaration of a measles outbreak in some provinces of Luzon and Visayas and the NCR by the Department of Health on February 7, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
NAKED RUNNERS. Members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity participate in the 42nd Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines, Diliman on February 8, 2019. Photo by Lisa David/Rappler
