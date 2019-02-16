Published 5:54 PM, February 16, 2019
Updated 5:56 PM, February 16, 2019
BEEKEPERS DAY. Believers attend a ceremony marking the day of Saint Haralampi, protector of beekeepers, around a cross-shaped platform covered with candles placed in jars of honey, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad on February 10, 2019. Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP
HAITI BURNING. A woman walks past tire barricades set ablaze by demonstrators on the fourth day of protests in Port-au-Prince, February 10, 2019, against Haitian President Jovenel Moise and misue of Petrocaribe fund. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP
EXODUS. Venezuelan migrants climb on a truck on the road from Cucuta to Pamplona, in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia on February 10, 2019. Photo by Raul Arboleda/AFP
FINISH THE WALL. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum on February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas for his campaign for a wall to be built along the border as the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
40 YEARS AFTER. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing crowds during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution in the capital Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) square on February 11, 2019. Photo by HO/Iranian Presidency/AFP
ESCAPE. Fully veiled women and children flee the Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on February 12, 2019, during an operation by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to expel hundreds of Islamic State group jihadists from the region. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP
NEW COUNTRY NAME. People work to change the sign at the border between Macedonia and Greece near Gevgelija on February 13, 2019, after a deal between Skopje and Athens to rename Macedonia as North Macedonia came into force on February 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP
THE HEAT IS ON. Akbayan Partylist group supporters on February 12, 2019, kick- off their campaign for the midterm elections in Quezon City, by urging voters to reject political dynasties and traditional politicians taking advantage of the party list system to get to be elected. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
OUTBREAK. Patients stay inside the Red Cross measles care unit of San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on February 13, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
ARRESTED. Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa (center) leaves her office after agents of the National Bureau of Investigation served a warrant against her for a cyber libel case on February 13, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/AFP
WE ARE MARIA. Students and rights activists picket the NBI headquarters in Manila where Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa is detained following her arrest for the charge of cyberlibel on February 13, 2019. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
TEMPORARY LIBERTY. Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa posts bail inside the Manila RTC branch 46 on February 14, 2019, after her arrest for cybercrime raps. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
ONE BILLION RISING. Students from St. Scholastica's College gesture a "number one" sign as they take part in the One Billion Rising global movement in Manila on February 14, 2019, as part of the school's Valentine's Day celebrations. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
SURVIVAL TRAINING. A US Marine drinks snake blood during a jungle survival training with Thai soldiers in the joint 'Cobra Gold' military exercise in Chantaburi province on February 14, 2019. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
CELEBRATION. Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event celebrating late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on February 14, 2019. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
CANDLE LIGHT PROTEST. Students and faculty members of the De La Salle community light candles on February 15, 2019, to call on people to defend press freedom and democracy. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
#BLACKFRIDAYPROTEST. Journalists and activists gather at the Roces Circle in Quezon City on February 15, 2019, to denounce the attacks against the media and critics of President Duterte. Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler
