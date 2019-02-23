Published 7:59 PM, February 23, 2019
Updated 8:00 PM, February 23, 2019
OUCH. A child reacts during a Philippine Red Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response at the Baseco compound in Tondo, Manila on February 16, 2019. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
KILLING IS WRONG. Hundreds of Catholic faithful hear a mass officiated by Manila Archbishop Antonio Luis Tagle during the Walk for Life in Quezon City on February 16, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
FOR INDEPENDENCE. Demonstrators hold portraits of jailed Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras and wave Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags during a protest against the trial of former Catalan separatist leaders in Barcelona on February 16, 2019. Photo by Luis Gene/AFP
FESTIVAL PREPS. Performers prepare backstage before a pre-carnival event called Saturnalia Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 16, 2019. Photo by Carl de Souza/ AFP
END OF NEW YEAR. People jump over a bonfire during an event to celebrate the Lantern Festival marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Haikou, China's southern Hainan province on February 19, 2019. AFP Photo
SUPER MOON. The Snow Moon rises between the statues of Alexander the Great (right) and Diogenes of Sinope in Corinth, Athens, Greece on February 19, 2019. Photo by Valerie Gache/AFP
CHILD OF WAR. Eleven-year-old Syrian girl Rawan poses on a destroyed tank with her stuffed bear near the village of Yazi Bagh, about six kilometers from the Bab al-Salamah border crossing between Syria and Turkey in the north of Aleppo province on February 19, 2019. Photo by Nazeer Al-Khatib/AFP
FIRST BORN. Female gorilla Gypsy holds her 4-week-old first baby on February 20, 2019 at the zoological park of Saint-Martin-la-Plaine. Photo by Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP
SUMMIT. Pope Francis prays during the opening of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church at the Vatican on February 21, 2019. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Pool
HOMECOMING. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray blows a kiss to well wishers during a homecoming parade in Makati City on February 21, 2019. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
SHE'S HOME. Thousands line up the streets of Ayala Avenue, Makati City to welcome Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on February 21, 2019. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
PROTEST. Students take part in a march for the environment and the climate organised by students in Brussels, Belgium on February 21, 2019. Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/AFP
AT EASE. Turkish army commandos rest in a position made of snow during the army's annual Winter 2019 Exercises in the mountains of Kars, Turkey on February 21, 2019. Photo by Adem Altan/AFP
INFERNO. Firefighters battle a raging fire at a row of houses made of light materials at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on February 22, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
HOT CARGO. A Bureau of Customs agent holds 3 of the 56 iguanas seized from Filipino passenger Niel Ryan Kho Dysoco upon his arrival from Bangkok on February 22, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
