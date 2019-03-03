Published 8:55 AM, March 03, 2019
Updated 9:04 AM, March 03, 2019
INFERNO. The historic Port of Manila building of the Bureau of Customs is up in flames on February 23, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
'ONE VOICE'. Church groups join others in a rally to mark the 33rd EDSA People Power anniversary two days earlier, on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
POLITICAL CRISIS. Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a march in Caracas, on February 23, 2019. Photo by Cristian Hernandez/AFP
DEAD. A humpback whale is found dead amid the vegetation of Araruna beach in Soure, Marajo Island, Para State, Brazil on February 23, 2019. Photo by Acervo Instituto Bicho D'Agua/Handout/AFP
WINNER. Best Original Song winner for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" Lady Gaga poses in the press room with the Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. Photo by Frederic Brown/AFP
TRADITIONAL CEREMONY. People from the Sasak ethnic group participate in the "Bau Nyale" festival or "To Catch Worms" tradition in Praya, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on February 25, 2019. Photo by Irsyad/AFP
CHILD OF WAR. A child who was evacuated from the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz, walks toward a zone held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces during an operation to expel IS jihadists from the area, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on February 25, 2019. Photo by Delil Souleiman/AFP
ART APPRECIATION. Schoolgirls look at "The Morning of the Streltsy Execution" by Russian painter Vasily Surikov exhibited at The State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on February 26, 2019. Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP
VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDE. A woman in the United States takes a picture of Mexico through the border fence as residents of Anapra, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, and other people attend a prayer with priests and bishops from both countries to ask for the migrants and people of the area, on February 26, 2019. Photo by Herika Martinez/AFP
EXODUS. Member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stand guard as a woman walks with a child after they left the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province on February 27, 2019. Photo by Bulent Kilic/AFP
CARNIVAL QUEEN. One of the 19 nominees for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage during carnival celebrations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on February 27, 2019. Photo by Desiree Martin/AFP
SUMMIT. US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
HIGH EXPECTATIONS. North Korean students read the Rodong Sinmun newspaper coverage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visiting Vietnam for a summit in Hanoi with US President Donald Trump, on Kim Il-sung square Pyongyang on February 28, 2019. Photo by Kim Won Jin/AFP
FIRE SAFETY CAMPAIGN. A colorful fire truck shower during Bureau of Fire Protection's Fire Prevention Month campaign kickoff at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on March 1, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
FOR PEACE. High School Students of Visual Arts Baguio National High School draw a rosary for peace during a flower festival field demonstration on March 1, 2019. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
–Rappler.com