Published 12:45 PM, March 16, 2019
Updated 12:45 PM, March 16, 2019
CARNIVAL. Costumed revelers perform in a carnival procession on the streets of Strumica, Macedonia, during the great evening carnival on March 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP
CELEBRATION. A reveler throws colored flour as she participates in a 'flour war' during the Ash Monday celebrations in Galaxidi, Greece, on March 11, 2019. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP
BLACKOUT. View of Caracas during a partial power outage on March 9, 2019. Photo by Matias Delacroix/AFP
RUBBER STAMP. North Korean voters queue to cast their ballots during voting for the Supreme People's Assembly elections in Pyongyang on March 10, 2019. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
WATER WOES. Residents of Barangay Highway Hills in Mandaluyong City on March 10, 2019, fetch potable water from a water hydrant after experiencing low water pressure or no water supply due to operational adjustments to address the continuous decline in La Mesa Dam's water level. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
SIDEWALK CAMPAIGN. Otso Diretso candidate Romy Macalintal dances with some campaign volunteers on a sidewalk in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City, on March 12, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
TIME'S UP. A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine gun in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor outside the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz, on March 11, 2019. Photo by Bulent Kilic/AFP
SUSPECT. Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong (C) is escorted by Malaysian police after a hearing at the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur on March 11, 2019, after her trial for her alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP
ANTI-BREXIT. An activist holds a placard as he demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 12, 2019, ahead of the debate leading to the second meaningful vote on the government's Brexit deal. Photo by Niklas Halle'n/AFP
AWARENESS GAMES. Firefighters from Sulu train a firehose as they try to extinguish a fire during a competition at the 5th National Fire Olympics at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on March 13, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
MOURNING. Family members mourn the victims at the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at Hama Quntushele village in the Oromia region, on March 13, 2019. Photo by Tony Karumba/AFP
BON VOYAGE. NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, a member of the International Space Station expedition 59/60, gestures from inside a bus during a farewell ceremony outside the Cosmonaut hotel prior to the launch onboard the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 14, 2019. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
DARKEST DAYS. An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019, shows a victim arriving at a hospital following the mosque shooting in Christchurch. Photo grabbed from TV New Zealand/AFP
'NO PLANET B.' Youths demonstrate with banners and placards during the 'Fridays For Future' movement on a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change on March 15, 2019 in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Photo by Federico Gambarini/DPA/AFP
EMOTIONAL. Marawi City Vice Mayor Arafat Salic is comforted by a relative after the Justice Department ordered his release on March 15, 2019, after being arrested for rebellion charges on March 13. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
WATER! A protester on March 15, 2019, ties a water hose to his neck during a protest urging the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to immediately address the prevailing water crisis in Metro Manila. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
