Rappler's JC Gotinga talks to Jonathan Ong about how disinformation has evolved in the 2019 elections

Published 1:36 PM, August 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Political propaganda on social media is a given, especially during the elections. As digital media and online spaces become more and more indispensable in our day-to-day lives, they've become new bailiwicks for candidates and their campaign strategists to target.

After the 2016 elections, we've observed the rise of new online personalities who have made names for themselves as political commentators. Do they still dominate these spaces in 2019? Are their new players in the disinformation and propaganda architecture?

Rappler talks to Jonathan Ong, one of the authors of Tracking Digital Disinformation in the 2019 Philippine Midterm Election about new disinformation tactics and strategies in the 2019 elections.

The study, co-authored by Ross Tapsell and Nicole Curato, discusses how disinformation and propaganda operations have evolved.

Watch the interview live on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4 pm! —Rappler.com