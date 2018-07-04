EXCLUSIVE: Here, in full, is the draft federal constitution crafted by President Rodrigo Duterte's Consultative Committee

Published 2:47 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Rappler obtained a complete copy of the Consultative Committee's draft federal constitution dated June 30, 2018.

According to informed sources, this draft is identical in substance to the draft the committee approved for submission to President Rodrigo Duterte. The only changes are deletions in redundant wording. This was confirmed by a comparison of parts of the July 3 draft and June 30 draft by Rappler.

We've also compiled highlights of each of the draft's articles to help readers.

Consultative Committee Spokesman Ding Generoso affirmed that the final draft will only be officially released after its submission to Duterte. He said, in a message to Rappler, that he "did not make any statement denying its (draft published online) authenticity."

He said Rappler's June 30 draft is a "working file" that does not include corrections made by members on July 3.

Below is the draft in full (NOTE: We have reproduced the draft we obtained in another format.):

– Rappler.com