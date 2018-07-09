Here is the complete copy of the Consultative Committee's draft federal constitution submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on July 9, 2018

Published 5:05 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Below is the complete draft federal constitution submitted by the Consultative Committee (Con-Com) to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 9, at Malacañang.

The document is the result of almost 5 months of work by the 22-member committee formed by Duterte to propose revisions to the 1987 Constitution. (READ: Highlights of Consultative Committee's draft federal constitution)

True to Duterte's word, the draft charter proposes a federal system of government where 18 federated regions are given more powers of self-governance. But it is a presidential form of government where citizens still get to directly vote for the Philippine president.

After the submission, Duterte is expected to study the document and propose revisions. If the draft constitution is acceptable to him, he will endorse it to Congress, the sole body that has the mandate to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

