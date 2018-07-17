The final draft incorporates changes President Rodrigo Duterte asked for: that he be prohibited from running for president in the 2022 elections, and the election of a Transition President

MANILA, Philippines – The Consultative Committee released the final version of its draft constitution on Tuesday, July 17.

The complete copy, found below in downloadable form, incorporates the changes President Rodrigo Duterte asked for during his meeting with the 22-member committee on July 9.

The major changes are the transitory provisions in Article 22 which now includes a section that explicitly prohibits the incumbent president, Duterte, from running in the May 2022 elections, the first regular elections under the new constitution if it is ratified.

It also calls for the election of a Transition President and Vice President, another change in the draft constitution that Duterte wanted.

Here is the final draft constitution:

