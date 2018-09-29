Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio submits to the Judicial and Bar Council her opposition to Court Administrator Midas Marquez's application as Supreme Court associate justice

Published 7:45 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) interviewed Court Administrator Midas Marquez for the position of Supreme Court associate justice on Wednesday, September 26, it was revealed that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio was opposed to his application.

A week before the JBC interview, Carpio gave a preview of her opposition, saying in a statement that an SC aspirant – whom she did not name then – wanted to curry her favor to get a seat in the High Court.

In her sworn report submitted to the JBC on September 21, Carpio accused Marquez of influence-peddling.

Here is Carpio's full sworn report to the JBC, a copy of which was obtained by Rappler.

– Rappler.com