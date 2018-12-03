Dated November 28, 2018, the warrant is signed by Judge Danilo Buemio and transmitted to the station commander of the Pasig City Police Station

Published 1:40 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 265 released an arrest warrant for Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on Monday, December 3.

Dated November 28, 2018, the warrant was signed by Judge Danilo Buemio and transmitted to the station commander of the Pasig City Police Station. It ordered the arrest of Ressa who has been charged with violating Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997.

As president of Rappler Holdings Corporation (the holding company of Rappler Inc), she supposedly failed to supply correct information in RHC's Value Added Tax (VAT) return for the 2nd quarter of tax year 2015. The charge stemmed from RHC's issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts, financial instruments that allow Filipino companies to have foreign investments.

The court fixed bail at P60,000. Ressa posted bail Monday afternoon and was given a release order by the judge. (READ: Maria Ressa posts bail for tax case at Pasig court)

She decried what she called "politically motivated" cases against her and Rappler, saying they were clear examples of "legal harassment" against independent journalism in the Philippines. (READ: Journalist, human rights groups slam latest tax cases vs Rappler)

– Rappler.com