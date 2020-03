MANILA, Philippines – On midnight of Tuesday, March 17, the Philippine government will place the entire island of Luzon on lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

What can the public expect?

Here is Malacañang's memorandum on guidelines for the "enhanced communitry quarantine." (READ: What is 'enhanced community quarantine' and will it work?)

Signed Luzon Community Quar... by Rappler on Scribd

