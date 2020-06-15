MANILA, Philippines – Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 convicted Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa and former Rappler researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos over cyber libel charges in a decision handed down Monday, June 15. Rappler as a company was ruled to have no liability.

The court allowed bail under the same bond for the two. They have also been ordered to pay P200,000 in moral damages and another P200,000 in exemplary damages.

Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa sentenced Ressa and Santos to a minimum 6 months and 1 day to a maximum of up to 6 years in jail over charges filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng in a case that tested the 8-year-old Philippine cybercrime Law.

Read her full decision:



– Rappler.com