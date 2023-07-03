Keeping track on social media: Marcos’ activities in his first year

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media after landing in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit late Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Marcos was seen in almost 800 official social media posts during his first year as president

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to public appearances, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. does not shy away from the cameras.

In his first year as the 17th president of the Philippines, Marcos has built a reputation for keeping his constituents posted, especially through his vlogs. But exactly how many updates has Marcos provided on social media?

Rappler recorded all of Marcos’ public appearances (any post that he is seen in a photo or video) from 2022 when he assumed office, based on Facebook and Twitter posts on his personal page, the Office of the President, the Presidential Communications Office, and Radio Television Malacañang.

What do the numbers say?

In Malacañang

Marcos attended a total of 298 activities inside Malacañang Palace.

A majority of these activities were meetings with Cabinet officials or discussions and calls with foreign dignitaries, including then-Chinese vice president Wang Qishan, US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Australian Governor General David Hurley, all on the day of his inauguration.

Courtesy visits come up second, mostly during Marcos’ first few months in office.

Visits came from athletes such as Dobermann Apolinario and the Philippine Women’s Football Team, foreign officials such as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and actress Vanessa Hudgens, who was named a Philippine global tourism ambassador.

Marcos also met with key non-government organizations, including leaders in the sugar industry during the sugar crisis in 2022, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (where he had three activities), and Grab officials, who pledged 500,000 jobs generated by the company.

47 oath-taking ceremonies were conducted in Malacañang, including those of his Cabinet officials (more recently Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa), and Office of the President staff.

Local locale

Within Metro Manila, Marcos attended a total of 137 activities – 53 of these from Pasay City, often involving his pre-departure and arrival statements at either the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or Villamor Air Base.

Other activities included attending and opening different forums and events, the launch of government offices, and attending anniversary celebrations of departments or companies.

Mindanao emerged as Marcos’ least-visited main island, with only 18 activities recorded. Coincidentally, he received the largest majority votes from Mindanao, with 67.53% of the total votes.

He visited the Central Luzon region the most, as he paved the way for his Kadiwa ng Pangulo to farmers. This initiative was also launched in Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Bicol, and Soccsksargen.

45 of his activities outside Metro Manila were geared towards the launching of his projects, or attending openings of buildings and facilities, including visiting troops and inspecting newly-acquired military equipment at Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

Oddly enough, only nine activities in the Ilocos region – his bailiwick and hometown where he received an overwhelming 84.69% of total regional votes – have been recorded from his social media accounts.

The jet-setting President

President Marcos made sure to do his rounds with his neighbors – Indonesia and Singapore for his first trip abroad to sign bilateral agreements with both countries; Cambodia and Thailand to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summits, respectively; China in his first state visit in 2023; and Japan to ink deals in defense, security, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Outside Asia, he has visited the US twice: the first to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly and the second for an official visit to the White House and the Pentagon. Marcos also made trips to Belgium for the ASEAN-EU Summit and Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. (READ: Jet-setter President: Things to know about Marcos’ international trips) He also attended the coronation of King Charles III last May.

Marcos also found time to do some unwinding while out of the country. These included watching an Eric Clapton concert and "Into the Woods" in the US, making a surprise appearance at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. – with reports from Dianne Sampang and Jamaica Columbres/Rappler.com

Dianne Sampang is a fourth-year Journalism student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, currently volunteering under Rappler's Research unit. Jamaica Columbres is a graduating BS Psychology student from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. She is also a volunteer under Rappler’s Research unit.