WATCH: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?

What does endemic mean for COVID-19? Are there actions governments and people must do to ensure the virus reaches this state? Watch this Rappler explainer and listen to what health experts have to say.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over two years since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020, and since then, country after country – including the Philippines – have reopened their economies, determined to “move on” and “live with the virus.”

Since declaring a “new normal” on March 1, 2022, over half of the Philippines have now seen quarantine restrictions relaxed, with all establishments and public transport allowed to operate at full capacity.

So is the pandemic over? Experts Rappler spoke to said the Philippines is still in the midst of an epidemic and that while the virus will move toward becoming endemic in the future, governments will need to take steps to ensure that COVID-19 gets there.

In moving toward an endemic scenario, experts also warned against leaving vulnerable groups behind as different regions, provinces, and cities may reach this scenario at different phases. They laid out three scenarios for an endemic future with the virus and what to expect as the world tries to carve a path out of the pandemic that is now in its third year.

Watch this Rappler explainer and listen to what health experts have to say. – Rappler.com