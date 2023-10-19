WATCH: Why did Marcos suspend the Maharlika fund’s implementation?

Is this the end of the Maharlika Investment Fund?

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has just suspended the implementing rules and regulations of the Maharlika Investment Fund.

The surprising move goes against the previously announced plan to set up the Maharlika Investment Corporation by end-2023. But does this mean that the controversial sovereign wealth fund is off the table for good, or is this just a short break while the government readies something else?

Rappler business reporter Lance Spencer Yu explains in this video. – Rappler.com