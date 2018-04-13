Senator Grace Poe had denied in February 2018 allegations that she wants to block Facebook in the country but the issue is resurrected this April

Published 1:38 PM, April 13, 2018

Claim: Senator Grace Poe is eyeing a Facebook ban in the Philippines if she is reelected in 2019.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: According to the separate reports of Philstar and Inquirer.net, Senator Grace Poe denied the allegations on her alleged proposal to block Facebook in the Philippines if she is reelected in the Senate next year. The fabricated content was published on April 5, 2018 under the domain philrepublicnews.com.

“Iyan ang (That is) 'fake news'. Hindi totoo ‘yan (That is not true). First of all, that’s counterproductive… mali (It's wrong). ‘Yun talaga ang disinformation (This is real disinformation),” Poe already said in an earlier interview in February 2018.

Despite that, the issue was resurrected by the site which used this as its headline: "Grace Poe, MAY PLANONG E-BLOCK ang FACEBOOK pag NANALO sa SENATORIAL ELECTION ngayong 2019!"

Poe is currently one of the frontrunners in the latest pre-election survey released in December 2017. Poe is expected to seek reelection.

Sitting as head of the Senate committee on public information and mass media, Poe has conducted hearings in recent months about the spread of "fake news" or misinformation/disinformation in social media. – Keb Cuevas/Rappler.com