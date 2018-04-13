1
Claim: Rappler CEO Maria Ressa has been elected as the president of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).
Rating: FALSE.
Facts: Rappler is not a foreign media outlet and is not a member of FOCAP. Maria Ressa has not been elected as president of the organization.
Rappler is 100% Filipino-owned and controlled and did not seek FOCAP accreditation despite Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's suggestion. – Paige Occeñola/Rappler.com
FACT CHECK: Maria Ressa is not FOCAP president
