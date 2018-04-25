A blog post on the current garbage situation in Boracay uses a stock photo taken in 2012 without putting a caption or naming the source

Published 4:06 PM, April 25, 2018

Claim: The blog goodnewsnetworkph.com used a supposed photo of a beach in Boracay to accompany a story on the garbage situation in the renowned tourist destination, which will be closed for 6 months starting Thursday, April 26.

This story was shared by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on her Facebook page.

Some online users have noted, however, that the photo was also used in an article on smithsonianmag.com in August 2016 about the "great Pacific garbage patch."

Rating: MIXED

The facts: The photo can be traced to a stock photo by user SandyBro uploaded in the iStock website by Getty Images.

It goes with the caption, "Boracay island, Philippines, 22 March 2012 - a polluted Bulabog beach on Boracay island, Philippines. Few small boats and the beach in the background."

The same photo was also uploaded in the DreamsTime stock photos website by user Sandybronima. This was captioned properly and credited to DreamsTime in a BusinessMirror news article on March 10, 2018.

However, the goodnewsnetworkph.com story neither put a caption when it used the same photo, nor point to its source.

Without such context, readers might believe that it is a recent photo – especially when it goes with a story lifted from PTV News about the current garbage problem in Boracay – when it was actually taken in 2012. PTV News used a more recent photo with a caption in its own article.

Meanwhile, the caption of the photo on smithsonianmag.com is actually a summary of the story it accompanied. While the article correctly mentioned the source of the photo, it did not explicitly describe the circumstances of the photo itself, like where and when it was taken. – Michael Bueza / Rappler.com