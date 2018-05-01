The audit report says the contract signed by DOT 'specifically required' PTV to air ads on Kilos Pronto, the show produced by the brother of Secretary Teo

Published 8:42 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo has insisted that she had no prior knowledge in the placement of P60 million worth of advertisements to her brother's production company, even though the contract of the Department of Tourism (DOT) specifically mentioned her brother Ben Tulfo's Bitag Media.

After news broke about the Commission on Audit (COA) report flagging the lack of supporting documents for the ad placements paid by state-run PTV to blocktimer Bitag, Teo released several statements.

A blocktimer is an independent production company whose shows and programs are aired over a network or channel. In this case, PTV is the channel and Bitag’s show Kilos Pronto is the blocktimer.

The DOT placed ads on PTV, and the network in turn aired it over Kilos Pronto and paid them P60,009,560 for it.

To defend herself, Teo said over a radio interview on April 28 that she did not know PTV was going to tap Tulfo’s Bitag for the ad placements, and that she was even “surprised” to find out.

“Ang kontrata namin is between DOT and PTV, kasi ang kuwan ng gobyerno tulungan ang government station, that was the mandate of the President, ‘yun ang sinabi sa amin. Beyond that, hindi ko na alam kung binigay nila sa outfit ng brother ko, our contract, based on the contract, was PTV. Kumbaga kung binigay ng PTV sa brother ko, hindi ko na alam ‘yan because wala naman kaming…in fact I was even surprised because ang, ano 'to, is between DOT and PTV4,” Teo said over radio station DZMM.

(Our contract is between DOT and PTV, because the government wanted to help the government station, that was the mandate of the President, that was what we were told. Beyond that, I didn't know if they gave it to my brother's outift. Our contract was with PTV, so if PTV gave it to my brother, I didn't know because we had no...in fact I was even surprised because it was between DOT and PTV.)

On Monday, April 30, Teo tweaked her statement and said that she knew the ad placements were going to Kilos Pronto, but only after they signed the contract.

"After the signing of the contract, they told us [they will place ads on] Kilos Pronto because the show's ratings were high," Teo told reporters in a quick press conference that entertained only a few questions from media, after which she left for a meeting.

The question is, when did Teo find out that the ad placements were going to Bitag’s Kilos Pronto?

The COA report says that the memorandum of agreement (MOA) of DOT “specifically required” PTV to air the advertisements on Kilos Pronto.

“The MOA on file was between [PTV] and DOT, specifically requiring [PTV] to air a 6-minute segment buy in PTVs Daily News-type magazine segment, Kilos Pronto, plus a 3-minute DOT spot within the program. There were no provisions for the airtime rates per segment/spot and such other terms and conditions of the commercial advertisement specifically as regards the manner of payment,” state auditors said in their findings and recommendations on PTV for 2017.

The COA said there was no MOA between PTV and Bitag Media. In a statement on April 28, PTV said they have a contract with Bitag Media, and that they already clarified it with COA “in a recently held exit conference."



Tulfo also accused an official of leaking the COA report, which prompted newly-appointed Tourism Undersecretary Jose Gabriel "Pompee" La Viña to say it wasn't him who leaked it.

The COA report was not leaked. The government auditor always uploads audit reports on their website for everyone to see and download. – Rappler.com