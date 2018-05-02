A blog post claiming that Kuwait has apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte over a diplomatic row

Published 9:52 PM, May 02, 2018

Claim: The blog dailyinsights.today published a story claiming that Kuwait has apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte over a diplomatic row sparked by rescue operations conducted by officials of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

The story was posted on Facebook page SNP - Social News Philippines, which claimed in their caption that Kuwait is regretful. The page has more than 170,000 followers, and the post has been shared 571 times as of writing.

The link only leads to a video entitled, "KUWAIT LUMOHOD HUMINGI NG PAUMANHIN KAY DUTERTE NAKIPAG AYOS KAAGAD,” which claims that Kuwait "knelt down," apologized to Duterte, and mend relationships with him.

The video shows one of Duterte’s staunchest supporters online, blogger Maharlika, talking about Kuwait being ready to cooperate with the Philippine government to fix the problem. The original video was broadcast live on Maharlika’s Facebook page on Monday, April 30.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: While the Kuwait government did seek to calm the diplomatic crisis, they haven’t apologized to Duterte, nor have they expressed regret over their actions. No one ever had to kneel down either.

On Monday, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nasser al-Subaih merely told reporters that “this is largely a misunderstanding and exaggeration of some minor or one-off cases,” as reported by the Agence France Presse.

Subaih also said that they “have taken a serious stance” but they also “do not believe in escalation and want to remain in direct communication to resolve the problem."

It was, in fact, the Philippines that apologized to Kuwait on Tuesday, April 24. In an interview with reporters, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano then explained that the rescues were done "in the spirit of emergency action to protect Filipinos." – Rappler.com