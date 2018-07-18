The mayors and governors, however, lost executive powers over police operations in their areas as of July 11

Published 7:40 PM, July 18, 2018

Claim: 186 mayors and governors had their police escort removed.

The blog newztime.top in their July 14 post ran the headline, “186 mayors at governors tinanggalan ng pulis escort.”

The post was shared in 11 Facebook pages and groups. All of these accounted to a combined total of 2,329 interactions and 2,185,318 followers as of July 16. All 16 pages and groups are supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The claim was also posted by another blog named newsinph.tk, and at least 3 video-hosting websites namely slavaone.com, ru-clip.com, and letsvault.com.

Rating: MIXED

The facts: Since the start of Duterte’s term, 186 local officials have lost supervisory powers over the police in their area.

This does not mean that they are already banned from requesting for police security, as anyone who proves to have received life threats can apply and avail of police security details from the PNP.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana confirmed to Rappler that the claim is “fake news.”

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año announced the number of those who lost their supervisory powers on July 11.

These mayors and governors can no longer decide over police operations in their areas, a mandate given them in the Philippine National Police law, or Republic Act 8551.

Recently, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed two of his 6 police escorts were taken away from him by the PNP.

A social media user also posted on Facebook that Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili’s police escort was removed before he was killed. (READ: Mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte gov't)

The post’s only content is a YouTube video uploaded by ”TOKHANG TV” which has a following of 152,000 users. The video is a reupload of a CNN Philippines July 13 TV report which also discusses the same issue.

“TOKHANG TV” has also uploaded videos used by other hoaxes such as former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno allegedly suing BBC Hardline host Stephen Sackur after their interview.

All of the blog’s posts are written by a certain “V�O L�C” who is also the author of all posts of dutrending.info, the blog which claimed former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile hit current Senate President Senator Vicente Sotto III for the latter's plan to "release" Senator Leila de Lima from detention.

Its company profile, sitemap, contact details, privacy policy, and disclaimer pages are all defunct. Its Facebook button leads to Facebook page “Duterte News Everywhere.” (READ: 10 tips on how to spot fake news from Facebook)

The blog is “distributed” by a defunct thinkingpinoys.info. — Miguel Imperial, with reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com

