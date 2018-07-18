There are no official reports of Kadamay Chairperson Gloria 'Ka Bea' Arellano asking President Duterte for free water, food, and electricity

Published 6:43 PM, July 18, 2018

Claim: Gloria “Ka Bea” Arellano, chairperson of the urban poor group Kadamay, allegedly said President Rodrigo Duterte should give free water, food, and electricity to the poor instead of watching boxing matches.

“Kami nanawagan kay Duterte, unahin kaming mahirap, dapat magbigay ng libreng tubig, kuryente, at makakain, ‘wag niya unahin ang panood-nood ng buksing na ‘yan!!!” read the full text.

(We’re calling out to Duterte, put the poor first, we should be given free water, electricity, and food, he shouldn’t prioritize watching boxing!!!)

The quote above was posted on the Facebook group OFW GME – OFW Global Movement for Empowerment on Tuesday, July 17.

Accompanying the line was a photo of Arellano with News5’s watermark.

The photo has more than 2000 shares as of this posting.

Rating: FALSE

Facts: Arellano spoke about the president in a statement published on News5, but she did not say that the above mentioned quote. There are no official reports from other news sites that cite the text on OFW GME’s Facebook post.

In News5’s report, dated July 26, 2017, Arellano responded to Duterte’s threat of gunning Kadamay members down, should they occupy another government housing project. Duterte’s words were said in response to Kadamay’s occupancy of a housing project for policemen and soldiers in Rodriguez, Rizal.

“Nakakalungkot na nakakarining kami ng pang-aalipusta sa kanya, eh kami ay mahirap na mahirap na,” Arellano said in News5’s report. “Wala siyang programang pabahay, puro sa sundalo. Pero kami nasaan ang serbisyo para sa maralita? Hindi niya kami kinakausap nang maayos. Puro siya pananakot, sanay na kami sa pananakot.”

(It’s sad to hear insults from him, when we are already very poor. He does not have a housing program, only programs for soldiers. But where is the service for the needy? He doesn’t talk to us properly. He’s full of threats, we’re used to threats.)

OFW GME’s Facebook post was uploaded two days after Manny Pacquiao’s boxing match against Lucas Matthysse. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com