While not a direct quote from the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General, the original statement is, in fact, praise for the President

Published 5:52 PM, July 20, 2018

Claim: Former ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Wilfrido Villacorta said the Philippines “lost” national dignity when President Rodrigo Duterte came into power.



The claim was posted by a Marfe Tagarda Prado, a pro-opposition netizen, on July 19. As of the next day, the post garnered 264 reactions, 49 comments, and 721 shares.



Rating: HOAX



The facts: Villacorta praised Duterte’s “valued partnership” with China in a November 2017 ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) interview. The photo was edited to replace “recovered” with “lost.”

The statement, “When Duterte came into power, we recovered our national dignity” was written by ANC as a headline of that interview.

The interview discussed the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which was starting on the same day as the interview. Villacorta found the event’s theme of “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World” as an apt description of Asia, specifically China, being an “emerging power.”

The original photo, now taken down, came from Facebook page Boses Ng OFWs.

