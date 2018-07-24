The original photo calls for an end to tyranny

Published 10:50 AM, July 24, 2018

Claim: The Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF) held a banner saying "Stop the Killings! Start the Drug Dealings."

The photo was posted by Facebook page "Philippine Cyber Warrior For Peace, Truth And Freedom" on July 20.

The post has gotten at least 1,000 reactions, over 460 comments, and 1,100 shares as of Tuesday morning, July 24.

It was also shared by two Facebook groups, an anti-Noynoy Aquino one and a "New Hero" group.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The photo is manipulated. The original photo is from the Movement Against Tyranny (MAT) and was published on Anakpawis' website.

It was a prayer rally held by church officials on November 5, 2017 as part of their 33-day "Start the Healing" campaign which called for a stop to the killings under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The original banner read, "Stop the Killings! Never Again to Tyranny and Dictatorship!" A reverse image search shows results leading to the Anakpawis website and the exact post from the party with the real photo.

The hoax Facebook post had a caption cursing Catholic bishops. Most commenters further attacked the Church.

Before this, Rappler fact-checked other church-related hoax stories. Among the most recent is a manipulated photo showing a list of "CBCP-owned" stocks under San Miguel Corporation. – Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.