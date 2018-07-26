It is an April 2010 photo of fallen Indian police officials after being ambushed by local insurgent forces

Claim: The administration has covered up the slay of Filipino soldiers perpetrated by “communist China military.”

A screenshot sent by a reader shows a July 22 Facebook post of a photograph of men in camouflage uniform lying on the ground and being attended to. The poster, a “Juan Tanga,” blamed President Rodrigo Duterte, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Department of National Defense (DND) for “covering up” the slay supposedly carried out by Chinese military.

It was posted in a private Facebook group, “Freedom Society”, which is different from another group of the same name based in the United States.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The men in the photograph are not Filipino soldiers, but slain members of India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On April 6, 2010, 75 CRPF policemen were ambushed by Naxalite-Maoist insurgents from the Communist Party of India in Chhattisgarh forest in Dantewada district. It is considered to be the deadliest Maoist attack to Indian security forces.

The photograph came from an April 7, 2010 Indian Express news report about the clash titled “Maoist Butchers.” The photograph, however, only appears as a thumbnail of the article.

A Google reverse image search of the photograph shows a match to the word “butcher” and results to the Indian Express report.







Most commenters on the post attacked Juan Tanga and called his post “fake news.”

This claim was sent by a reader who wanted to verify the legitimacy of the photo. Rappler’s fact-checking service also relies on its readers who send dubious online posts for checking.

